“Worrying atmosphere” at Liverpool ever since Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool look like they could be in need of a major rebuild after a difficult start to the season whose problems may really date back to that Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

The Reds were not far off a historic quadruple last season, winning both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup but ultimately just coming up short in the Premier League title race, losing out to Manchester City on the final day.

Liverpool were then pretty unlucky in their Champions League final defeat to Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois stealing the show with some great saves to give the Spanish giants the trophy.

According to the Independent, there was a negative feeling since that result that has only grown in the summer, with the atmosphere inside Anfield described as “worrying” at the start of this season.

The report also mentions that Pep Lijnders releasing a book about his work on the LFC coaching staff didn’t go down too well.

Clearly, there are major issues for Jurgen Klopp for to deal with, and it remains to be seen if the German tactician will get the chance to rebuild this side, which is not something we’ve seen from him in his career so far.