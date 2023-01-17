Liverpool to challenge Man United and Chelsea for wantaway Premier League defender

Both Man United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters to their clubs as they look to strengthen their right-back areas but a new report has included Liverpool in the race.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea are interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge as cover for Reece James, whilst Man United will move for the Saints man if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves the Red Devils, who will then backup Diogo Dalot – who is the undisputed starter in Erik ten Hag’s team.

The Premier League clubs are set to be challenged by rivals Liverpool in the race for the Southampton star, reports El Nacional, as Jurgen Klopp seems to want more cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold having signed Calvin Ramsay last summer.

No offer has yet been made by any of the three Premier League giants but the report claims that Walker-Peters could leave St Mary’s for €48m.

Negotiations over a contract extension for the English star to stay at Southampton have stalled and the 25-year-old is said to be interested in leaving the Saints during the January transfer window, reports talkSPORT.

However, with Southampton participating in a relegation battle this season, it is hard to see the Premier League club selling any of their stars until the summer window.