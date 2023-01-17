Confirmed: Liverpool midfielder completes permanent transfer away

Liverpool have officially confirmed that young midfielder Jake Cain has left the club for a permanent transfer to Swindon Town.

The 21-year-old is ending a long association with the Reds, having been at the club since he was a kid, rising up through their academy and eventually making one senior appearance for the first-team.

Cain went out on loan to Newport County last season but has now been allowed to leave permanently, sealing a move to Swindon, as confirmed on the official Liverpool website.

There’s surely too much competition in this LFC squad for Cain to have had a realistic chance of playing more first-team football at Anfield any time soon, so this move is probably for the best for all involved.

Jake Cain celebrates a goal for Liverpool U23s
Swindon will no doubt hope they’ve signed a promising young player who can develop into a key member of their squad once he gains more experience and plays regularly at League Two level.

