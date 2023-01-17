Liverpool are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The Reds may already have made some contact to enquire about this deal, according to a report from Tipsbladet, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Liverpool are enduring a difficult season and it could be that a signing like Lindstrom would help turn things around for them in the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old looks a promising talent capable of playing in a variety of attacking positions, whether central or out wide, and that could breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s squad as it looks like much of this current team has past its peak.

Still, this won’t necessarily be an easy deal for LFC to get done, as the report notes tat Lindstrom has a contract with Eintracht until 2026, so there’s little pressure to sell for anything other than big money.

The report also notes that the Denmark international is a Liverpool fan, though, so that could perhaps help Klopp get his man.