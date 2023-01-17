German footballing legend Lotthar Matthaus has urged Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko to reject a potential transfer to Newcastle United warning the youngster that a move to St James’ Park would be ‘a mistake’.

Moukoko, 18, will be out of contract with the Black and Yellows at the end of the season so he is already eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Germany.

Although Dortmund are understandably keen to extend the teenager’s deal, interest from the Premier League is believed to be strong with both Newcastle United and Chelsea among the clubs rumoured to be chasing his signature.

Sport1 have recently reported that the Magpies have tabled an offer worth just over £150,000-per week, with a £26.5m signing-on bonus.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal’s Declan Rice talks, potential Chelsea exit, and more – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

However, Matthaus, who spoke to Sky Germany, believes a move to England would not be in the 18-year-old’s best interest.

“If Moukoko is all about the money, I might recommend him to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia,” the former Bayern Munich star said.

“But if he wants to further expand his still young and very promising career and wants to become a great footballer, then there is no better place for him to start than with Borussia Dortmund.

“There’s nothing he can’t get there. Fantastic fans, a healthy club, bosses and coaches who trust him and certainly a decent salary. What does he want after a few good months in the Bundesliga at Chelsea, Newcastle or anywhere else abroad at the age of 18?

“The competition is tough there, the clubs, fans and everyone else won’t have nearly as much patience or attention for him. If he doesn’t hit three games there, he’s on the bench. The competition is huge and the country and people are strange at first. I think it would be a mistake if he left BVB for the money now.”

Since being promoted to Dortmund’s senior first back in 2020, Moukoko, who has two international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 59 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 19 goals along the way.