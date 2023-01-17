Man United join Premier League rivals in race for La Liga star who can be signed for bargain price

Man United have joined the race for emerging Real Valladolid talent Ivan Fresneda as the Premier League giants up their search for a right-back.

The future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford is uncertain as the 25-year-old is behind Diogo Dalot in Erik ten Hag’s pecking order but should the former Crystal Palace star leave, the Dutch coach will want to sign a promising replacement.

According to Football Insider, one target is Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda, who has burst onto the scene in La Liga this season.

The 18-year-old has a contract in Spain until 2025 but that has not stopped the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle from keeping tabs on the youngster.

Real Valladolid are said to be resigned to losing their prize asset in the near future, who has a release clause of around £8.8m in his contract states the report.

This is a bargain price for the right-back’s potential and it is not a surprise that clubs are trying to capitalise on the opportunity.