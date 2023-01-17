Man United loanee ruled out for up to six weeks with thigh injury

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson is facing several weeks out injured.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the English shot-stopper has suffered a muscle injury that will keep him out for around four to six weeks.

Henderson, 25, is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, and after enjoying a decent campaign so far, news that the 25-year-old will be out until the end of February will come as a bitter blow to manager Steve Cooper.

The United loanee appeared to injure his thigh during Forest’s 2-0 Premier League win over Leicester City last weekend, and subsequent scans have revealed the Englishman has suffered a grade two muscle tear.

Thankfully for the Reds, Cooper has 35-year-old Wayne Hennessey among his goalkeeping options, so Henderson’s spot should be filled with relative ease, but make no mistake, these latest reports will certainly serve as a big blow to Forest, who are looking to improve on their 13th place position and avoid possible relegation.

