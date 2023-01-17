Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believe that Casemiro wipes the floor with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Brazil international has become a hugely influential player for Man Utd since joining from Real Madrid in the summer, and though he didn’t initially start every game for Erik ten Hag’s side, he’s surely now one of the first names on the team sheet for the Red Devils boss.

Partey has also had a superb season in that defensive midfield role, though Ferdinand believes that Casemiro is the superior player, and that the stats back it up.

Ferdinand, speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, says he’s a fan of Partey and what he’s contributed to Arsenal’s success this season, though he generally still feels Casemiro has more to his game.

“He [Partey] is actually playing some passes I didn’t know he had,” Ferdinand said.

At Atletico Madrid did you see those passes? In the Champions League?

“In terms of whose more important to their team, you can argue for both sides. But when you throw the stats in, Casemiro wipes the floor with him.

“I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing. I don’t think he has the impact to do defensively what Casemiro is doing for Man United.

“On the ball he is doing more. He’s dictating play for Arsenal man, controlling tempos.”

We’re not sure most Arsenal fans would swap Partey for anyone right now, but then again United fans will also surely feel the same way about Casemiro, so it will be great to see these two in action together in the big game between these two sides on Sunday.