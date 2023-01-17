Manchester United are prepared to admit defeat and part ways with defender Harry Maguire.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the English centre-back is a candidate to leave Old Trafford with David Moyes’ West Ham interested in bringing the Red Devils’ skipper to London on a loan to transfer deal.

Since taking charge of the club last summer, manager Erik Ten Hag has opted to drop Maguire, 29, to his substitute’s bench in favour of two new-look centre-back partnerships, including Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and more recently Luke Shaw.

Starting in just four Premier League games so far this season, it is clear that Maguire is way down in the side’s pecking order and with just two years left on his deal, United are running out of time if they want to recoup as much of the £80m (Sky Sports) they paid Leicester City in 2019.

Understood to be a target for West Ham, although United will likely do their best to secure a decent fee, it is almost guaranteed that the Hammers will not cough up anywhere near £80m, so the Red Devils will probably have to accept a substantial loss.

Wolves are also credited with having an interest in signing the 29-year-old England international.