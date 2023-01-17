No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise

There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested.

This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.

It had been suggested that a new ‘Ronaldo rule’ was in place at Old Trafford, which would have meant a wage cap of £200k, but Football Transfers insist that is not the case.

They add that Rashford looks set to earn a new deal worth more than £200k a week, which seems a wise decision for the 25-year-old, who has been in superb form for the Red Devils this season.

Erik ten Hag will surely want to do what he can to keep Rashford at United for the long term, and that could mean paying him huge wages ends up being worthwhile.

Rashford has been at United since he was a youngster in their academy, and he’s really gone from strength to strength in the last few months after a dip in form for much of last season.