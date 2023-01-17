Multiple clubs interested in Man United star as Red Devils sit down to discuss player’s future

The short-term future of Facundo Pellistri at Man United is uncertain as the Premier League giants evaluate whether it is best to send the youngster out on loan or not.

The 21-year-old is not near the Man United first team at present and only made his debut for the Red Devils this month, coming off the bench in a Carabao Cup match against Charlton, just over two years after joining the Manchester club.

The youngster has experienced two loan spells with Deportivo Alaves since moving to Old Trafford and United have not decided yet whether to send the Uruguay international on loan again.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have scheduled a new round of talks with Pellistri’s agent to discuss a possible loan move in January but the decision will come down to Erik ten Hag.

According to the transfer journalist, many clubs have asked about taking the 21-year-old on loan, which includes Valencia, Bologna and Flamengo.