Newcastle could consider selling 25-year-old star for £70m

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The 25-year-old has been an important player for the Magpies since joining the club but his injury problems and inconsistency have been a bit of a concern.

According to Luke Edwards from the Telegraph, the Magpies would only consider selling the Frenchman if an offer of around £70 million arrives.

However, the winger remains an integral part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans and the Magpies are not planning to offload him anytime soon.

It seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay £70 million for a player who is yet to prove himself at the highest level. There is no doubt that Saint-Maximin is a match-winner on his day but he needs to iron out the inconsistency issues from his game before he is worth that kind of money.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and they have had an impressive league campaign so far.

The last thing Eddie Howe would want is to weaken his squad by selling an important first-team player midway through the season.

If the Magpies sanctioned his departure this month, they would struggle to replace him adequately. Any move for Saint-Maximin would have to wait until the summer transfer window at the very least and even then his suitors will have to pay way over the odds to lure him away from St James’s Park.

