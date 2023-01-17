Newcastle looking to pounce on Chelsea’s situation with three players on Magpies’ radar

Chelsea have splashed their cash over the last two transfer windows and as a result, will need to sell some players in order to adhere to financial fair play regulations.

The West London club have spent over £400m across the two transfer windows as Todd Boehly seems to be scrambling around looking to add quality to Graham Potter’s squad.

The American owner has brought in 13 players so far and therefore, will need to sell some stars to adhere to financial fair play and ease Potter’s task of trying to manage a big squad.

Watching the situation play out at Chelsea, Newcastle United are looking to pounce on the opportunity and are interested in three of the London clubs stars, reports the Telegraph: Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech.

? Newcastle are interested in signing three Chelsea players: ??????? Connor Gallagher

??????? Ruben Loftus-Cheek

?? Hakim Ziyech As a reminder, the Blues will likely need to sell after signing so many players. (Source: @TeleFootball) pic.twitter.com/TDH1XbKWm7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 17, 2023

Newcastle are enjoying a superb season under Eddie Howe but will need to strengthen further in order to push for a top-four finish and try to win the Carabao Cup.

The three Chelsea players the Magpies are interested in would certainly add quality to Howe’s squad and the trio can be magnificent on their day.

Whether Newcastle sign just one or all three of the Blues’ stars is unknown, but the Tyneside club could get a good deal with Chelsea needing to sell.