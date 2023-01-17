Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League.

Apparently Italian giants Juventus are keen on signing the 27-year-old midfielder as well but they are prepared to offer €7 million to the player per season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders around Europe and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle. The Serbian has 5 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions this season and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can agree on a deal with Lazio at the end of the season.

The Premier League outfit could offer a fee of around €60 million for the physically imposing midfielder and it will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are prepared to accept their offer for him in the coming months.

Venerato said (h/t SportWitness): “Newcastle had a conference call with Milinkovic-Savic. Juve are willing to offer the player €7m, the English can get to €10m, plus a higher figure for Lotito, like €60m. Unless Newcastle take a pool shot in January, Milinkovic-Savicv will stay at Lazio. The midfielder, however, is hoping for something better than the Magpies, perhaps even from more important clubs.”

The Magpies are hoping to put together a squad capable of winning the major trophies and Milinkovic-Savic would be a superb acquisition for them.

The Serbian could form a quality partnership alongside Bruno Guimaraes and help the Magpies dominate the midfield proceedings next season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to England this time around.