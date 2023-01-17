According to recent reports, Leeds United could be close to signing Morroco’s World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi.

That’s according to reports in the French media, which claim the president of Ligue 1 side Angers, Said Chabane, has recently travelled to England to meet with an unnamed club after they submitted a bid that surpasses Napoli’s opening offer.

Given Leeds United’s mounting interest in the impressive midfielder, it seems very possible that the unnamed club could be Andrea Radrizzani’s Whites.

Likely to want a replacement for Mateusz Klich, who departed the club earlier this month, Leeds United could be on the verge of making their second major winter signing with Ounahi in line to follow Gerginho Rutter, who recently arrived from Hoffenheim for around £36m.