Reliable Liverpool journalist names Reds’ two main targets for the summer transfer window

Liverpool are currently undergoing a miserable season and following its conclusion, the Reds are expected to recruit big and reliable journalist Paul Joyce as named their two main targets for the summer window.

The Times journalist has stated that Liverpool want both Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes to reinforce their midfield for next season’s campaign as Klopp looks to get back to competing at the top of the league.

The middle of the park has been a weak point in the German coach’s team all season and many were surprised that the Merseyside club did not address the issue during last summer’s window.

Liverpool have a tough task on their hands to qualify for the Champions League next season and it is unclear as of now, how much that will affect their transfer business for next season.

Both transfer targets have been watched by Liverpool for some time and it is no surprise that the Reds will eventually make their move in the summer.

Bellingham is one of the hottest properties on the market and Liverpool are set to face huge competition for the England midfielder with the likes of Real Madrid and Man City also in the running.

As for Nunes, the Merseyside club were interested in the Portuguese star last summer but opted not to make a move before the midfielder joined Wolves. The Reds are set to revive that interest this summer but will now likely have to pay their Premier League rivals more for the 24-year-old.