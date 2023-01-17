Leeds United have had a disappointing Premier League season so far and Jesse Marsch’s future as the club’s manager is in serious doubt.

According to reports, a number of senior Leeds United players have turned on the American manager and have asked the club hierarchy to sack the 49-year-old.

Leeds United are currently 14th in the league table just two points clear of the drop zone. A club of their stature are expected to do better and it remains to be seen whether Jesse Marsch can transform the fortunes of his side in the coming weeks.

The Leeds United fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players in the coming weeks and the last thing they want is for there to be dressing room unrest. If the manager loses the trust of his players, it could be very difficult for the Whites to bounce back.

It remains to be seen whether the club hierarchy are willing to part ways with Marsch in the coming weeks now. The 49-year-old replaced club legend Marcelo Bielsa back in February 2022 and things have clearly not gone according to plan for the American manager.