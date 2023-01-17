Target date given by Jurgen Klopp for the return of key Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has set a date for the return of injured star Diogo Jota as the German coach looks to get some of his big players back in order to salvage some of the Reds’ season. 

The Portugal international hasn’t played since suffering a serious calf injury in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on October 16 but is back on light duties ahead of being reintegrated into the first team’s training.

The 26-year-old is one of many forward players on the injury list for Klopp and has played only eight times this campaign – scoring no goals so far and contributing with five assists.

According to Klopp, Jota’s return is being targetted for Liverpool’s last 16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid, with the Reds hosting Los Blancos in the first leg on February 21.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota is set for a return soon
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Diogo Jota’s return for Liverpool

When asked if he was concerned Jota would not reach his best form until next season due to the injuries suffered and lack of football, Klopp said via the Liverpool Echo: “No, because it is Diogo.

“He is extremely smart football-wise, he will be back here again [in his mind] because it is like he is playing the games without playing the games.

“I don’t know exactly how long he will be out for, but he looks really good. He is out there on the pitch and doing a lot of stuff already but he will be out for another few weeks.

“Is he in contention for the Champions League? From my point of view, yes. But I don’t know. Yes.”

