The 49ers have already agreed to pay for one super transfer at Leeds

It is expected that the 49ers’ Leeds United takeover will happen during or before 2024, however, according to recent reports, the American consortium has already started pumping cash into the club.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the 49ers were instrumental in the Whites’ recent signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Rutter, 20, recently penned a five-year contract following his club-record £36m move from the Bundesliga.

However, it has been noted that Andrea Radrizzani was keen to sign the 20-year-old on loan until the end of the season, but the 49ers were happy to fund a permanent deal this month.

Speaking about the club’s proposed takeover at the start of the month, football agent Jon Smith, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “Leeds United’s sale to a group of American investors, including some involved with the San Francisco 49ers, is set to go through in the summer, so I expect the Whites to do some outbound summer trading to raise their balance sheet.

“Dan James, for example, who has moved to Fulham on loan, is one deal that Leeds United are keen to keep going so it looks like he’ll be staying in London. Leeds United want a slimmer squad and a higher balance for when the sale goes through.”