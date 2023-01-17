Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Pedro Porro before the January transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old defender remains a top target for the London club and they have had discussions with Sporting CP regarding a January move in the last 24 hours.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement before the January window closes.

Discussions took place between Spurs and Sporting for Pedro Porro in the last 24 hours… and it will continue later this week. Tottenham will insist ?? #THFC Porro dreams of Premier Leavue but it’s on the clubs now, as expected ?? https://t.co/HR2IabRA2i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023

Porro has been linked with a move to Spurs since the start of the window. Antonio Conte is thought to be keen on addressing his right-back issues this month and the Spaniard has been identified as a priority target.

Spurs signed Djed Spence from Middlesbrough to sort out their right-back concerns this season but the young defender has failed to win the trust of his manager so far and he has barely had any game time. Meanwhile, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal continue to put in underwhelming displays.

The Londoners will be hoping to finish in the top four and they must look to sort out their weaknesses in order to overtake their rivals. Porro is a player who could make a big difference for them. The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable defender and he is very good going forward.

The Sporting CP defender impressed against Tottenham in the Champions League and he has 10 assists to his name across all competitions.

Porro has a €45 million release clause in his contract but Spurs are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable amount this month. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Sporting now.