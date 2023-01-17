Exclusive: Tottenham have 3-4 transfer targets in mind to replace long-serving star

Tottenham have three or four goalkeeper targets in mind to replace Hugo Lloris, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Romano has not named specific names for the moment, with Spurs perhaps yet to finalise their plans for that position, with a new ‘keeper likely to be the priority for the summer, rather than this January.

Tottenham have had Lloris as their number one for the last decade now, and he’s been a great performer for the club overall, though there have been signs in more recent times that he is perhaps no longer good enough to be first choice.

Lloris notably dropped a clanger for Arsenal’s opening goal in the North London Derby at the weekend, so it makes sense that Spurs are already starting to look at names to come in and replace him in the summer.

“Spurs are also considering a new goalkeeper. There are three or four names on the list at Tottenham. But they’re focused on January window, it’s too early to say who’s going be the new goalkeeper. Full focus is on January,” Romano said.

It won’t be easy to replace a legendary figure like Lloris, but it does now seem like it’s time for THFC to move on and try for a new long-term number one.