Two European giants closely monitoring developments at Manchester United

Juventus and Real Madrid have been monitoring Alejandro Garnacho’s contract situation at Manchester United as the youngster’s deal expires soon.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene at Old Trafford this season with Erik ten Hag putting a lot of faith in the winger.

Despite his growing importance to Man United, Garnacho’s current deal sees him earn just £7k-a-week, with his agents deeming £20k to be too little an offer, reports the Independent.

The Argentina international is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2024 and is yet to sign an extension – albeit the Manchester club can activate an extra 12 months.

According to the report, Man United are not worried about the situation as they are more focused on developing the player and have told his team that if this is done right, the money will follow.

The Independent states that talks between Garnacho’s team and United have been “positive” as the youngster looks to continue making an impact at the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old showed his worth on Saturday as he came off the bench in the Manchester derby to assist the winning goal and is one of many reasons why other clubs are watching his situation at Manchester United.

Garnacho is already a favourite amongst United fans and they hope they can keep Real Madrid and Juventus at bay with a new deal for the talented winger.

