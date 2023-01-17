Video: Bizarre noise heard during BBC’s coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool

BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup replay between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool was interrupted by a bizarre noise during the build-up.

Gary Lineker’s pre-match chat with Alan Shearer was interrupted by the infamous porn noise and it carried on for a few minutes.

While Lineker was initially shocked by the noise filtering through, he did well to deal with the situation and chose to see the funny side of it.

The former England international later tweeted the photo of a phone playing out the sound, taped to the back of the set.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ??? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Reds have taken a 1-0 lead in the game thanks to a long-range effort from midfielder Harvey Elliott early on in the match.