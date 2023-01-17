(Video) Patrick Vieira believes Man United are title contenders

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace will be tasked with trying to put an end to Man United’s impressive nine-game winning streak when the two teams meet in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

The Eagles currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and although in little danger of being dragged into a relegation battle at this stage, all emphasis will still be on taking points off United later this week.

United, on the other hand, are looking to continue their emphatic run, which has included an important 2-1 victory over rivals Man City last weekend.

Having closed the gap on leaders Arsenal, United, who are now joint on points with Newcastle in fourth, are preparing to travel to London for a midweek game against Palace, and speaking about his side’s upcoming opponent’s chances of lifting their first title since 2013, Vieira, who spoke to the media, said: “When you look at the last couple of games they played, the numbers of wins they have had and how close they are to the top, I think they will be [in the title race], yeah.”