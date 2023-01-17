(Video) Rio Ferdinand names Arsenal star as player of the year

Rio Ferdinand has named Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard as the best player of the year.

After being handed the Gunners’ captaincy last year, Odegaard, 24, has been a revelation.

Enjoying an impressive season, the Norway international’s involvements, which include eight goals and five assists in the Premier League, have had a huge hand in Arsenal’s top-of-the-table form.

Following the 24-year-old’s latest goal, which came against rivals Spurs in last weekend’s North London derby, Ferdinand has labelled the former Real Madrid playmaker as his ‘player of the year’.

“I’d go as far as to say right now, he’s probably my player of the year,” the ex-United defender told Vibe with Five.

“Haaland’s done what he’s done. He has been great, don’t get me wrong. If Haaland eases up with the goals and Arsenal win the league and Odegaard continues, he’s my player of the year.”

(Play clip from 31:20)