Video: What Lionel Messi whispered to himself before winning penalty in World Cup final

It has been nearly a month since Lionel Messi achieved his biggest dream in football as Argentina were crowned World champions for a third time, but before the last penalty in the final, the PSG star was spotted whispering something to himself.

As Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to take the last penalty of the World Cup final, Messi was spotted saying “it could be today grandma”.

The 35-year-old’s grandmother played a key role in the career of the world’s greatest-ever footballer as she introduced him to the sport and pushed the manager of a neighbourhood football club in Argentina to let him play with older kids – she also convinced the coach to buy a young Messi boots.

Messi’s grandmother, Celia, brought him to all his matches when he was young and it is something the superstar has never forgotten.

Celia passed away in 1998 and the famous pointing to the sky celebration Messi has performed throughout his career is dedicated to her.

The Argentina international didn’t forget about her just before the biggest moment of his career as he reached out to her with the beautiful words: “it could be today grandma”.