Super manager rejects offer to replace David Moyes

West Ham United may struggle to attract the big-name replacement they want for struggling manager David Moyes.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers are interested in either Mauricio Pochettino or Thomas Tuchel, but one of those names has supposedly already decided that they’re not even interested in discussing the job.

West Ham are a big name but are going through a bad spell under Moyes right now, so it could be time for them to make a change, though it remains to be seen if they’re punching above their weight a bit by going for elite names like Pochettino and Tuchel.

Tuchel won the Champions League during his time in charge of Chelsea, while Pochettino did hugely impressive work at Tottenham before winning silverware in a spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Both have been out of work for a while now but it’s easy to imagine them getting more tempting offers than West Ham.