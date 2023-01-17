Why Mudryk is a bold, brave, brilliant signing for Chelsea

Chelsea’s marquee signing Mykhailo Mudryk caused a stir this January owing to the fact that the Stamford Bridge club seemingly nicked the signing from under Arsenal’s noses. The move to West London will total around £88m, a substantial fee for someone who is just 22.

Celtic fans, unlike most English fans, have been able to see Mudryk’s quality on show in the Champions League games last year. In all honesty, it was Mudryk that proved to be the difference between Celtic qualifying for the Europa League or not. The winger scored twice in the games against Ange Postecoglou’s side and also inspired his Shakhtar Donetsk side against RB Leipzig.

Those two goals against Celtic, where his electrifying pace was terrifying to watch (as a Celtic fan) where the difference between the Scottish Champions winning both matches rather than having to settle for draws.

Mudryk was also a threat against Scotland in the game in Poland, where a draw resulted Scotland taking a seeded place for the upcoming qualifiers.

The Ukrainian sensation was so clinical that clubs will have factored his performances against Josip Juranovic while scouting. Both players could be playing in the Premier League by the end of this window. Although, from the showings in the two games, especially with regard to Mudryk’s two goals, Juranovic was bettered for pace by the winger.

It will be interesting to see whether Mudryk can find the level he showcased in the Champions League for Chelsea. His signing is remarkable given the figures involved and it should act as a catalyst for Scottish clubs to correctly value our talent when big clubs come calling.

Yet Mudryk is a bold, brave, brilliant signing for Chelsea and a player that Premier League leaders Arsenal may regret missing out on. Watch him fly, but not at The Emirates.