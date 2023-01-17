West Ham United defender Craig Dawson has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

According to Mirror, the experienced defender is keen on a January move and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested to secure his services.

Apparently, Wolves have already had a bid turned down for the experienced center back but they are expected to return for further talks with the Londoners.

West Ham reportedly value the 32-year-old defender at £7 million and it remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

The West Midlands club are currently 16th in the league table just two points clear of the drop zone. Wolves will need to tighten up at the back in order to survive the relegation battle and signing an experienced Premier League defender like Dawson could prove to be an invaluable addition to the side.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old would add leadership qualities to the Wolves dressing room as well.

The £7 million outlay could prove to be defining in their battle for survival and Wolves must look to get a deal for Dawson across the line.

Dawson has proven himself in the Premier League and he is well-suited to English football. The center-back could make an immediate impact at the Molineux if the transfer goes through this month.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have had a poor season as well and they are 18th in the league table. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the drop this season.