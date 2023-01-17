Newcastle and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Moukoko has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe in recent times, becoming more of a regular in the Dortmund first-team and netting six goals in 14 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Still, the 18-year-old is nearing the end of his contract and that’s got some big clubs on alert, though Romano says he has now been given a “very good” offer of a new contract by his current club.

A decision should come soon, but the likes of Barca and Newcastle are keeping an eye on the situation in case Moukoko does become available.

“The new proposal is very good and I still think Borussia Dortmund have good chances to extend his contract. BVB are optimistic, Moukoko will decide soon,” Romano explained.

“He’s an exciting talent, so of course many European clubs have been following the situation, including Barcelona and Newcastle, but Borussia have made their bid, so let’s see.”

Moukoko looks like he’d be an exciting addition to the Newcastle project, with Eddie Howe putting together a superb squad that is already challenging for the top four.

Meanwhile, the Germany international might also be tempted by Barcelona, who look back to their best under Xavi’s management, and who might be the better bet in terms of guaranteeing trophies and European football straight away.

Of course, we’ll also have to see if Moukoko ultimately decides that he’s happy to continue his development at Dortmund, who have always done tremendous work with top young players and who don’t tend to stand in the way of their star names leaving for bigger clubs at some point, provided the right offer comes in.