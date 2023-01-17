Video: Youtuber owns up to his prank during BBC’s coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool

BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool was interrupted by bizarre noises in the studio.

Erotic noises were heard during the pre-match build-up when former England international Gary Lineker was having a chat with Alan Shearer. Eventually, it turned out that someone had taped a phone to the back of the set and it was identified as the source of the noise.

Popular YouTube comedian Jarvo69 has now owned up to the prank and revealed that he pulled the stunt during the pre-match build-up. The prankster owned up to the stunt during a live stream on his channel.

Presenter Gary Lineker did quite well to deal with the situation with a straight face and managed to see the funny side of the incident as well.

Daniel Jarvis is quite famous for his sporting pranks and the comedian was seen invading the pitch after the Champions League final last year as well.

Video: Bizarre noise heard during BBC’s coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool