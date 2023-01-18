Agreement could be reached in coming days as Arsenal target €80m Serie A star

Following the Mykhaylo Mudryk saga, Arsenal are exploring the market to strengthen their forward options and the Gunners have reportedly landed on one of their former targets.

This time last year, the North London club made a £50m bid to bring Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates from Fiorentina but the striker opted to stay in Italy and joined Juventus.

The Serie A giants have struggled over the last two seasons and have already been knocked out of the Champions League this campaign, whilst it is very hard to look past Napoli winning the league title.

This has caused the Serbia international to question his future in Turin and according to Todofichajes, Vlahovic would accept a move to Arsenal and has given the Gunners the green light to make a move.

Juventus already have an €80m offer on the table for Vlahovic from Arsenal, states the report, but that is being deemed not enough by the Bianconeri to whom the Serbia star is contracted to until 2026.

According to Todofichajes, in the next few days, there could be an agreement between the clubs as the difference in price can easily be bridged but this seems like a big deal to pull off with just two weeks of the transfer window left.