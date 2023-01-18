Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery.

According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is no surprise that clubs like Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player and are looking to secure his services in the coming months.

The 16-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality first-team player for the Gunners and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the French giants to sell the player.

The youngster has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2025 and the French outfit consider him non-transferable. Furthermore, PSG have no shortage of resources and therefore Arsenal are unlikely to be able to tempt them with a lucrative offer.

?? Ismaël Gharbi est suivi par Angers, Metz et un club aux Pays-Bas. Le PSG ferme la porte même pour un prêt cet hiver. Plusieurs clubs dont Arsenal s’intéressent de près à Warren Zaïre-Emery pour un mouvement à moyen terme. Pour le PSG le jeune milieu est intransférable ! pic.twitter.com/rLZ0UUPsbk — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 18, 2023

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the 16-year-old in the coming weeks.

Arsenal have a rich history of signing talented young players and nurturing them into established stars. Zaire-Emery will be a long-term investment for the Premier League club if they manage to secure his services.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are currently fighting for the Premier League title and they are hoping to bring in reinforcements this month that can help them sustain the title push.

Arsenal recently missed out on Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk to Premier League rivals Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality attacker before the January window closes.