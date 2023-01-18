Arsenal are interested in signing Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma as they look to reinforce their attack.

Arsenal spent weeks exploring the possibility of signing Mykhaylo Mudryk before he joined London rivals Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal were really pushing to bring Mudryk to the club, but Chelsea swooped in when a deal was close to completion.

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, it appears Arsenal are still in the market for attacking reinforcements, with a Brighton forward on their shortlist.

That’s according to 90min, who claim that Arsenal are interested in signing Japanese international Mitoma from Brighton after his impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League.

Mitooma was particularly impressive against Arsenal earlier this season and he’s adapted to the Premier League with ease after shining in Japan.

It’s another example of Brighton’s excellent recruitment with players only needing a few months at the club before the big guns are circling around them.

Mitoma would be a smart addition for Arsenal who are in need of improved squad depth in attacking positions.