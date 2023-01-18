Arsenal plotting sensational move to sign Chelsea star despite only joining last year

Arsenal are plotting a sensational move to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling despite him only joining the club last year.

Sterling moved to Chelsea at the beginning of the season from Premier League champions Manchester City. It hasn’t quite worked out for Sterling since joining Chelsea and questions are being asked of the England international.

Sterling scored a shed load of goals during his time at Manchester City, but adapting to a different system which may not suit him has shown his weaknesses this season.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal are plotting a surprise move to sign Sterling from Chelsea.

Arsenal play in a similar way to Manchester City after Mikel Arteta spent years learning from Pep Guardiola. Arteta was a coach at City before making the move to Arsenal,

With Chelsea bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix during the January transfer window, Sterling may find himself falling down the pecking order, so a move away from the club could be in his best interests despite being just a few months into the job.

 

