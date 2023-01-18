Arsenal are pushing to sign Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo as an alternative to Chelsea youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk.

It was no secret that Chelsea hijacked Arsenal’s move to sign Mudryk, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the Gunners were close to agreeing a deal for the Ukrainian.

With Chelsea finalising the deal last week, Arsenal will now turn their attention to signing another player capable of providing adequate cover in attack, particularly with Gabriel Jesus out injured.

Now, according to Repubblica, via Sport Italia, Arsenal are pushing to sign Roma attacking midfielder Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has played in a host of positions during his time at Roma, including out wide and behind the striker. His versatility could make him a useful squad option for Mikel Arteta who could do with a player to provide cover in a host of areas.

Despite their starting eleven being excellent and performing exceptionally this season, adding more bodies into multiple positions will be hugely beneficial if they want to continue to push for the Premier League title.