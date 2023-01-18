Arsenal are among the transfer suitors for Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda, along with Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that it could become clearer in the coming days who’s going to win the race for Fresneda’s signature.

The talented 18-year-old has impressed with his performances at right-back for Valladolid, and it perhaps looks inevitable now that the La Liga outfit will lose this exciting prospect to a bigger club.

Arsenal have had a quiet January transfer window so far, but could really do with bolstering their squad if they are to be able to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Fresneda doesn’t necessarily look like he makes sense as being a priority for the Gunners right now, as they surely need to focus on bringing in attacking players, so fans might not be too devastated if Newcastle or someone else can swoop in first.

The Magpies could be a tempting project for Fresneda as Eddie Howe continues to do fine work with the club, while big names like Dortmund and Juve would also surely be difficult to turn down.

“Arsenal, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle have been monitoring Fresneda but at the moment there’s still no official bid on Valladolid’s table,” Romano said.

“These are the clubs in the race, the feeling is that it will take some days to understand who’s going to sign this super talented 2004-born right back.”