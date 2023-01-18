Arsenal will not challenge Tottenham for wanted Premier League star this January

Arsenal are not planning to challenge North London rivals Tottenham for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard with the Belgian star’s future at the Seagulls up in the air. 

Last week, Trossard’s agent released a statement which suggested that it would be best for both his client and Brighton if the Belgian star was sold following a breakdown in his relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The forward was left out of Brighton’s impressive 3-0 win over Liverpool at the weekend due to disciplinary issues and that has intrigued Tottenham into making a move for the 28-year-old.

Trossard is enjoying a good season so far having scored seven goals and assisting a further three within the 16 Premier League matches, and that has caught the interest of several clubs, not just Tottenham.

Leandro Trossard to leave Brighton?
One club that will not be making a move for the Brighton star is Arsenal, as sources have told Football Insider that the Gunners are not looking at making a move for the winger as they have other alternative targets lined up having missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

According to Sky GermanyArsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby who could be the winger Mikel Arteta is looking for.

