Winter West Ham signing Luizao has said he is ready to start for the club and that his biggest dream is to win trophies with the Hammers.

Luizao, 20, arrived earlier this month after the Hammers reached signed him on a free transfer from Sao Paulo.

Eyeing his club debut, the Brazilian defender has urged his new manager to throw him into the mix.

“I’m a centre-back, I think I’m quick and tall, physically imposing and I’m good at playing out from the back,” the South American told the club’s official website.

“I’d say I’m technical too… Being aggressive is important for a centre-back…

“This is the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my life so far. West Ham are one of the biggest teams in England and are known as a traditional club. This is my opportunity to earn the chance to play in the Premier League, and hit new heights in my life…

“Right now, my main ambition is to get into the first team and play games. But I have high aspirations. I want to achieve big things at the Club. I want to win trophies and I want to play in Europe – that’s my biggest dream! I hope I can do it with West Ham.”

Even though Hammers fans will love seeing their new signing in action, recent reports have suggested the Londoners could look to loan Harry Maguire from Manchester United, and should that move materialise, Luizao may be forced to wait for his first-team chance.