Video: Bruno Fernandes gives Man United the lead with a superbly worked team goal

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead away to Crystal Palace this evening after great work by Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen.

Watch below as Man Utd picked Crystal Palace apart with some good passing and movement that simply caught the home side’s defence off guard…

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
Video: David de Gea made one of the saves of the season moments before Man United scored vs Palace
Video: Antony swears at Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd stars get into big row in the middle of Palace game
David Moyes keen on 29-year-old, but player unwilling to join West Ham

Fernandes then finished with aplomb, firing in a powerful effort from inside the box with all the usual quality we’ve come to expect from him.

United now have a 1-0 lead to take in with them at half time as they look to keep up the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Christian Eriksen Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.