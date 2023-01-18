Video: Bruno Fernandes gives Man United the lead with a superbly worked team goal

Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead away to Crystal Palace this evening after great work by Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen.

Watch below as Man Utd picked Crystal Palace apart with some good passing and movement that simply caught the home side’s defence off guard…

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Fernandes then finished with aplomb, firing in a powerful effort from inside the box with all the usual quality we’ve come to expect from him.

United now have a 1-0 lead to take in with them at half time as they look to keep up the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race.