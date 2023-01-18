Chelsea have been linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke this month.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea have now accelerated their pursuit of the 20-year-old winger and have had initial contact with the player’s agent to find out if a deal can be done this month.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea are definitely very keen on this player. He’s one of many top young talents that Chelsea are trying to bring in. “We’ve seen already, since the new owners came in, that they have been splashing the cash on young players. “He’s another one that has come to the forefront and they’ve recently accelerated that interest and had some initial contact with his agent to see if a deal is doable.”

The 20-year-old English attacker is highly rated around Europe and Chelsea are looking to secure his services.

The Blues have already invested significant sums of money this month and they have brought in Joao Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid and Mykhaylo Mudryk as a permanent signing from Shakhtar Donetsk. Talented young attackers like David Fofana have been brought in to add more depth to their attack as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can sign Madueke before the January window closes.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea so far and they are in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. The Blues are currently 10th in the league table and they will have to improve considerably in order to secure a top-four finish this season.

Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were signed in the summer to improve the club’s attacking unit but they have been largely unconvincing so far. Graham Potter will need to add more quality in the final third if the Blues are to finish the season strongly.

Felix and Mudryk are expected to improve Chelsea in the final third and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can add the PSV Eindhoven attacker as well. The Dutch outfit have recently sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool and they might not be keen on weakening their attack further this month. It is fair to assume that any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.