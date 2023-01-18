Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving the club despite multiple Premier League clubs keen to sign him.

Gallagher has enjoyed a reasonable amount of game time this season due to regular injuries in the squad. When everyone is fit, there’s a good chance Gallagher could be spending the majority of his time on the bench and multiple clubs are now showing an interest in the midfielder.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Gallagher, but he has no interest in leaving the club.

Gallagher flourished on loan at Palace last season, so it’s no surprise to see them showing an interest. Struggling clubs near the bottom of the Premier League will undoubtedly pounce at the opportunity if Gallagher becomes available, but it appears staying at Chelsea and fighting for his place is his plan.

If Chelsea sign one or two midfielders in January, which wouldn’t be a surprise considering their business so far, then Gallagher may change his mind as competitions increases.