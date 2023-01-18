Chelsea in three-club race for transfer of PL star and working to terminate current player’s contract

Chelsea are reportedly in a race against Liverpool and one other Premier League club in the race for the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has established himself as an elite young talent with some fine performances this season, and it makes sense that the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are interested.

One other unnamed team also seems to be in the running, though Brighton are under no pressure to sell Caicedo, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues could do with making changes in midfield, with Caicedo looking an upgrade on ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.

Sky Sports’ report adds that Chelsea could make another change in midfield by terminating the contract of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at AC Milan, having been completely out of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge for a few years now.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea from Monaco in the summer of 2017 but struggled to settle, and has been out on loan four times since then, with a termination now surely making sense for all parties.