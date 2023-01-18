Chelsea are yet to decide whether to allow Bashir Humphreys to leave in January on loan with English clubs enquiring about his availability.

Humphreys recently made his Chelsea debut, highlighting the vast amount of injuries Graham Potter is having to deal with at the moment.

The young defender is undoubtedly talented, but it’s rare to see a player play for the first team without a spell out on loan. Potter has been forced to throw some young players in at the deep end, possibly a reason for their poor performances.

Now, according to Football Insider, Humphreys is attracting interest from multiple clubs in England and Chelsea are yet to make a decision on whether to allow him to leave the club.

Chelsea may be waiting to bring in another defender during the January transfer window to ensure they have enough cover at the back.

When the likes of Reece James come back from injury, Humphreys will be pushed back into the youth sides, so a loan move could be beneficial to the young defender.