Dan Ashworth is looking to sign Brighton star Solly March for Newcastle after previously signing him for Brighton.

Ashworth recently joined the Newcastle staff as they look to replicate Brighton’s highly successful recruitment strategy.

Ashworth signed March for Brighton during his time at the South Coast club, and a report has claimed he will now look to sign him once again.

According to 90min, Newcastle are looking to sign in-form midfielder March from Brighton as Ashworth looks to raid his former club.