Dan Ashworth wants to re-sign 28-year-old for Newcastle this window

Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Dan Ashworth is looking to sign Brighton star Solly March for Newcastle after previously signing him for Brighton.

Ashworth recently joined the Newcastle staff as they look to replicate Brighton’s highly successful recruitment strategy.

Ashworth signed March for Brighton during his time at the South Coast club, and a report has claimed he will now look to sign him once again.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Tottenham submit offer for 23-year-old attacking midfielder
Everton eyeing Bundesliga star with 13 goal contributions

According to 90min, Newcastle are looking to sign in-form midfielder March from Brighton as Ashworth looks to raid his former club.

More Stories Solly March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.