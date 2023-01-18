David Moyes facing West Ham sack if Hammers lose to Everton

David Moyes is reportedly facing the sack from West Ham if the Hammers lose their next game against Everton.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Scotsman must beat the Toffees on Saturday in order to stand any chance of keeping his job.

The Hammers are on an abysmal run. After winning just four Premier League games all season, the Londoners sit inside the relegation zone.

Looking to end his side’s dire form, which has seen them win just one domestic match (2-0 vs Bournemouth) since the end of October, Moyes’ men must turn up against Frank Lampard’s struggling Toffees if they’re to salvage their manager’s club career.

Everton are in an equally poor position though. The Merseyside club are level on points with West Ham but sit one place below them due to a worse goal difference, so this weekend’s game is essentially a six-pointer.

Interestingly though, should Moyes find himself heading for the West Ham exit, he is understood to be a candidate to return to Goodison Park and replace Lampard.

The important clash, which is scheduled to take place at the London Stadium, is set to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) but will not to be broadcast on TV.