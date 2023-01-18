West Ham United have been linked with the move for the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The 29-year-old has struggled to play regularly this season starting just two Premier League games since August. ESPN claims that the Hammers are looking to bring him in to strengthen their defense, and David Moyes thinks the England international would be the ideal addition for the Hammers this month.

However Manchester United are unwilling to sell the player this month or send him out on loan. The Red Devils are currently involved in four competitions and they could certainly use the extra depth in the coming months.

Furthermore, the report also adds that the 29-year-old is not keen on a move to West Ham because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of David Moyes. The Hammers are 18th In the league table and they could part ways with the manager if results do not improve soon.

In that case, a new manager is likely to have different transfer targets in mind and Maguire is unwilling to join a club filled with uncertainty right now.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. It will be interesting to see if he can force his way back into the manager’s plans in the coming weeks.