Video: David de Gea made one of the saves of the season moments before Man United scored vs Palace

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pulled off an incredible save from Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard just a couple of minutes before the Red Devils went up the other end and took the lead.
Watch below as De Gea gets just a fingertip on this powerful, dipping effort from Edouard – a save that shows the Spaniard is still up there with the very finest ‘keepers in world football…
United could easily have gone a goal down here, but De Gea’s brilliance kept the scores level and allowed Bruno Fernandes to give Erik ten Hag’s side the lead moments later.