Done deal: Newcastle United complete first January signing

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is reportedly set to stay with Newcastle United until at least the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Germany, who claim the 29-year-old shot-stopper, who was originally signed on a short-term loan, has agreed to extend his stay with the club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Karis has yet to make his club debut, but following Karl Darlow’s recent loan move away from St James’ Park, the German keeper could be in line to feature, especially if first-choice Nick Pope were to also require time out.

All in all, the Geordies now have five senior goalkeepers registered on their books. In addition to Pope, Darlow and Karius, Martin Dubravka returned earlier this month following his short-term loan with Man United with Mark Gillespie also serving as a backup in between the sticks.