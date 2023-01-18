Everton are interested in signing the Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug.

According to a report from the German publication BILD, Everton are desperate to improve their attacking options and they have identified the Werder Bremen striker as a potential target.

Fullkrug has been in fine form this season scoring 10 goals across all competitions. He has three assists to his name as well.

The 29-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Toffees and he would add some much-needed sharpness in the final third.

Everton have struggled to score goals this season and they are currently involved in a relegation battle. Bringing in a quality attacker could help them salvage the season and pull clear of the relegation zone.

It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with the German outfit this month.

Fullkrug has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he could be open to a move to the Premier League. However, it remains to be seen whether he is willing to join a club fighting for survival.

The Toffees lost Richarlison at the start of the season and Frank Lampard has not been able to replace him properly. Summer signing Neal Maupay has failed to make his mark at Goodison Park and the likes of Anthony Gordon have struggled to hit top form.

Signing a quality goal scorer in January should be the top priority for the Merseyside outfit and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Fullkrug over the line.